Man charged with making threats against Gov. McAuliffe and family

Posted 9:58 pm, August 2, 2017, by , Updated at 07:15PM, August 2, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- CBS 6 reports that a Henrico man has been arrested and charged after police say he threatened Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and his family.

Leonard Francis Szweda was arrested on Wednesday, July 28.

Leonard Francis Sweda

 

The 47-year-old has been charged with multiple charges including two counts of threats against Governor or family, possession of a firearm by a mentally incompetent person, assault of a family member and possession of marijuana.

Szweda is currently being held at Henrico Jail West.

CBS 6 is working to learn more about Leonard Szweda.