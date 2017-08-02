Informational meeting scheduled to address flooding concerns in Princess Anne District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - An informational public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night to get answers for residents' flooding questions.

Ashville Park, Sherwood lakes, Kingston Estates, along with about half the resort city are in areas prone to flooding.

Some areas have poor drainage systems, some do not have retention ponds large enough to hold storm water, but all of them suffer from location factors.

The water in this area used to drain to the ocean, but due to development the water now backs up into the Albemarle Sound and has nowhere to go from there. The Back Bay watershed also overflows with southern summer winds.

In essence, thousands of homes have to combat flooding often and especially when storms roll through.

The meeting being held Wednesday night from 6-7:30 p.m. in Municipal Building #19 is strictly informational. Councilwoman in the Princess Anne District, Barbara Henley, said for years there have been studies conducted and models created as the city has monitored the flooding problem.

Much of the research gotten already will be on display at the meeting so residents can learn what they city is doing to protect their homes.

However, Henley said with the threat of sea level rise, much of the effected area will once again change and adjustments will have to be made along the way to prepare for the flooding issues in the best way possible.

At an earlier meeting meant to address all issues, Henley said the majority of people wanted to talk specifically about flooding which is one of the main reasons for this special session.