HAMPTON ROADS, Va - It’s national cleanse your skin week and dermatologic surgeon, Dr Dendy Engelman joins us with the results of a new study that shows just how little we know about proper skincare.
How many women aren’t cleaning their faces right on Coast Live
-
This musician strummed a guitar during his own brain surgery
-
This 3-D-printed artificial heart actually beats
-
Fight your nightmares for a better night’s sleep
-
Ex-Navy doc vows free surgery for transgender military patients
-
Should the FDA prohibit filtered cigarettes?
-
-
Celebrating National Martini Day with something traditional and trendy on Coast Live
-
Can frequent, moderate drinking ward off diabetes?
-
‘Shadow lovers’ revel in eclipse darkness
-
Moderate drinking may alter brain, study says
-
Ocean-based research team on a mission to save the Great White Shark
-
-
Teen student drinking declines, but 1 in 6 binge drink, CDC report says
-
Experts warn of increases in tick-borne Powassan virus
-
Skin cancer survivor has message for others: ‘You couldn’t even see it’