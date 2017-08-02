Coast Guard searching for overdue sailor en route to New York City

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue French sailor between North Carolina and New York City Wednesday.

At approximately 7 a.m., watchstanders in the 5th Coast Guard District Command Center in Portsmouth received a report that a 73-year-old sailor named Joseph Calland aboard the 39-foot sailboat Nennette is overdue.

Coast Guard units from the mid-Atlantic region conducted preliminary searches from Calland’s last known port of call in Beaufort, North Carolina, to his intended destination in New York City. Crews’ search encompassed 2,063 square miles.

Watchstanders received a mayday call at 11:20 p.m. Sunday about 45 miles southeast of Cape Henry, Virginia from a French sailor who was later confirmed to be Calland.

Coast Guard and Navy crews searched the area from where the distress call was made but did not find any signs of distress.

Anyone with information about Calland or his sailboat should contact the 5th District Command Center at (757) 398-6390 or RCCNorfolk@uscg.mil.