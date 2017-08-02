10-year-old boy writes letter to President asking to mow White House lawn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – That’s got to be a pretty big change from mowing your neighbor’s lawn.

Ten-year-old Frank – last name omitted for security – wrote a letter to President Donald Trump asking if he could mow the White House lawn one weekend. Inspired by President Trump’s business background, Frank has started his own lawn mowing business and has been mowing lawns for his neighbors “for some time.”

He even has extra fuel for his power mower and charged batteries for his weed whacker!

The letter was read by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during her briefing Wednesday.

There is no information on where Frank resides, and the White House did not release his company flier that he sent along with the letter, so if you need someone to take care of your lawn you’ll have to hire locally.

So, Mr. President, will you hire young Frank?