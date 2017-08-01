Two people injured in Norfolk shooting, transported to local hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on the 3200 block of Peronne Avenue that took place Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received a call of "shots in progress" just after 10 p.m. and at approximately 10:45 p.m. it was confirmed that an adult male and a 12-year-old female have non-life threatening injuries. Medics transported the victims to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

There is no information on the identities of the victims or a potential suspect at this time.

As the investigation remains ongoing, anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

