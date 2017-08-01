Still not practicing with team, Redskins TE Jordan Reed visits foot specialist in Charlotte

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s day six of Redskins training camp, the team’s fifth day on the field, and Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed has yet to take part in any team workouts.

Reed is being held out with pain/soreness in his big toe. The team admits to being extra-cautious with Reed.

“We’re going to take it slow with Jordan,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. “He’s got an injury to his big toe, and it has affected him the last couple weeks of his working out, getting ready for training camp. So we want to make sure he’s 100 percent before we got him going. He’s going to get some upper body work going and as soon as he gets healthy we’ll let him go. Should be about a week or so, we’re hoping.”

While the team conducts practice, Reed has been working with the training staff on a side field. Tuesday, he made a trip to Charlotte to visit with Dr. Robert Anderson – a foot/ankle specialist.

Gruden says this is more of a follow-up visit to Dr. Anderson than a setback, but adds there’s still no timetable for Reed’s return.