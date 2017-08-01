‘Skins scoop: Wink goes 1-on-1 with Josh Norman

Josh Norman at Redskins training camp

RICHMOND, Va. - Josh Norman's $75 million contract is the richest for a defensive back in NFL history. But as we learned in Norman's 1-on-1 interview with News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler, Norman is playing more than just a position when he's on the field.