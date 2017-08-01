Scruffy is out as we get tips for National Men’s Grooming Day on Coast Live

Posted 9:54 pm, August 1, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -Josh McBride takes on good grooming tips for men as a preview to the upcoming National Men’s Grooming Day! Yes, it really is a thing. You’ll find out why McBride believes that that it’s not acceptable to become scruffy, smelly and ungroomed in 2017.