National Night Out: Norfolk Police want neighbors to build relationships

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police want the community to come out and celebrate National Night Out at Tarrallton Park from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Community Affairs Officer Karen Parker Chesson told News 3, they are focusing on building relationships and encourage neighbors to do the same. Neighbors are encouraged to get to know one another, make connections with police, the fire department and other city agencies to help fight crime.

At Tarrallton Park Tuesday night, there will be food, fun and entertainment for all those who attend National Night Out.

Similar events are being held in other Hampton Roads cities.