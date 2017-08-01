× Get an oceanfront thrill at the Ocean View Waterslide

NORFOLK, Va. – The Ocean View Waterslide is an inflatable waterslide towering nearly 4 stories

high and over 170 feet in length.

It is owned and operated by Norfolk residents looking to bring affordable family fun back to Ocean View’s own Community Beach.

Pay by the ride or purchase a wristband for unlimited rides for the day.

COSTS:

– Weekdays $10 unlimited

– Weekend/holiday $12 unlimited

– Single ride $3

– 2 beach chairs & umbrella combo rental $15 a day

HOURS OF OPERATION:

– Daily 12pm-7pm

OceanViewWaterSlide.com