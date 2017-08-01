Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat off Chincoteague Island

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard rescued a 62-year-old fisherman from a boat about 13 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia.

Watchstanders were notified by radio just before 4 p.m. Tuesday that a man was experiencing heat-related injuries aboard the fishing boat Windmill Point.

A 47-foot Motor Life Boat was launched from Station Chincoteague at approximately 4:35 p.m.

About 25 minutes later, the crew brought the fisherman aboard the boat and took him to the station. Chincoteague EMS personnel brought the man to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onley, Virginia.

“We encourage all mariners to be extra vigilant about their own health when boating in the heat,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Hofmeister, coxswain for the case. “The fact that the fishing vessel crew called for help right away over Channel 16 allowed us to deliver the fisherman to higher medical care much faster than if they had waited.”