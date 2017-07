Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - A vehicle fire is causing backups for drivers on I-64 westbound near Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

A News 3 viewer sent in video of black smoke coming from a truck on the side of the road.

As of 11:12 a.m., the backup was up to two miles.

According to Hampton Fire, no one was injured and the fire is accidental in nature.

