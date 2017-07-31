Suffolk woman, two children reported missing in Loudoun County

ASHBURN, Va. – A 27-year-old Virginia woman and two children have been reported missing from Loudoun County, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, 27-year-old Courtney Ashe from Suffolk, was last seen leaving a family residence in Ashburn on Friday night with 9-year-old Jalen C. Sills-Russell and 5-year-old Cameron A. Martin.

Courtney had traveled from another family residence in Leesburg with her cousin, Jalen, to pick up her son, Cameron. The three were expected to return to the home in Leesburg but never arrived.

They were reported missing to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. They have not been heard from since Friday. They are believed to be traveling in a blue 2002 Ford Taurus with Virginia tags VUV-9844.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.