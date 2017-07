NORFOLK, Va. – Good news for coffee lovers!

From August 3 to August 7, Starbucks customers can buy any Macchiato and get one free to share.

The deal is valid from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. during the extended weekend.

The deal, called “Meet for Macchiatos,” is in honor of International Friendship Day on August 6.

Cold coffee. Warm conversation. #☕️❤️ #IcedCaramelMacchiato Regram: @thee_funky_head A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

The offer is available at participating Starbucks stores and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.