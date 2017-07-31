Report: Redskins running back Keith Marshall done for season

RICHMOND, Va. – It appears Redskins running back Keith Marshall will have to wait yet another year to make his NFL debut.

After missing his rookie season (2016) with an elbow injury suffered in the preseason, ESPN’s John Keim reports Marshall will miss the 2017 season with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. News 3 sports reporter Mitch Brown witnessed the injury Saturday in practice – the team’s first workout in pads.

Coach Gruden said in his presser today that "people are sleeping on him a little bit." Hope he's okay. #HTTRhttps://t.co/yDPwOPjNxU https://t.co/MzcURgcO2n — Mitch B. (@MitchBrownTV3) July 29, 2017

Prior to the workout, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden singled-out Marshall. “Throughout the OTA process and mandatory camp, there’s been some guys, like Keith Marshall‘s flashed a little bit from his injury, coming back,” Gruden said. “I think people are sleeping on him a little bit.”

JP Finlay reports Washington will workout former University of Miami running back Joe Yearby Monday.