Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A close call with a tropical storm

It looks like we will have a close call with a tropical storm this week, but it should have very little impact on our weather.

Tropical Storm Emily has made landfall over Florida. It is expected to cross the Florida peninsula and re-intensify in the Atlantic. The storm is expected to make its way up the East Coast. But it should stay far enough offshore that we only feel an indirect impact. As we head toward mid week, we will see the surf get rougher and an increase in the threat for dangerous rip currents.

But a broad area of high pressure should keep Emily away from us. That high will also keep us dry until Friday afternoon.

Until then, we expect plenty of sunshine and high temperatures back to near normal: in the mid-to-upper 80s.

By Friday, a cold front will cross the region bringing us showers and storms into Saturday. The system should be out of here by Sunday as we usher in more mild, dry weather.

Hurricane Tracker

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1992 Severe Thunderstorm Winds: Central, East Central VA

1996 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Southeast, East Central VA

