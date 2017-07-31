× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A cool and sunny start

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and refreshing start to the week… Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s this morning with plenty of sunshine. Highs will only warm into the low 80s this afternoon, about 5 degrees below normal. Expect mostly sunny skies today with lighter winds. Lows will return to the 60s tonight under clear skies.

Temperatures will climb as we go through the week. Highs will warm into the mid 80s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. We will warm into the mid and upper 80s for the second half of the week, near normal for this time of year. Rain chances will stay slim through the work week but cloud cover will increase Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will go up for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Refreshing. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S/W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warming. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

We are watching a small low pressure area located about 90 miles west of Tampa, Florida. Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for some additional development before the low moves inland over the central Florida peninsula later today or tonight, and over the western Atlantic late Tuesday or Wednesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 31st

1992 Severe Thunderstorm Winds: Central, East Central VA

1996 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Southeast, East Central VA

