2017 Redskins training camp – Day 5

RICHMOND, Va. – Following the team’s first off day of training camp, the Redskins are back on the field and back in pads Monday at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

“Overall, I think I’ve been impressed with a lot of guys,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden explained while giving his early impressions of camp. “But now, this is where, this is what separates the men from the boys, so to speak. And we’ll see today. I’ve been impressed with all of them. There’s really nobody that I can just say has no chance at this point. I’m excited to see how they do today.”

Monday, the ‘Skins will conduct a 10:35am walkthrough followed by a 3:00pm practice in pads.

