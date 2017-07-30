What’s streaming on Netflix in August

How is the summer almost over?
Console yourself with some of what’s streaming in August.
Netflix has everything from classic films to new releases, comedy specials and kids programming to help you beat the August heat.
Arriving on Netflix, August 2017
August 1
- A Cinderella Story
- The Addams Family
- The Astronaut’s Wife
- Bad Santa
- The Bomb
- Cloud Atlas
- Crematorium, season 1
- Everyone’s Hero
- Funny Games (US)
- The Hollywood Masters, season 1
- Innerspace
- Jackie Brown
- The Last Mimzy
- Lord of War
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix original)
- Nola Circus
- The Number 23
- Opening Night
- Practical Magic
- The Royal House of Windsor, season 1
- Sleepy Hollow
- Small Soldiers
- Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Tie The Knot
- The Truth About Alcohol
- The Wedding Party
- Who Gets the Dog?
- Wild Wild West
August 2
- The Founder
- Jab We Met
August 3
- The Invisible Guardian
- Sing
August 4
- Icarus (Netflix original)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 3 (Netflix original)
- Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, season 1 (Netflix original)
August 5
- Holes
August 8
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 7 episodes 1-13
August 9
- Black Site Delta
August 10
- Diary of an Exorcist – Zero
August 11
- Atypical, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, season 3 (Netflix original)
- Naked (Netflix original film)
- True and The Rainbow Kingdom, season 1 (Netflix original)
- White Gold (Netflix original)
August 13
- Arthur and the Invisibles
- Hot Property
- Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
August 14
- The Outcasts
- Urban Hymn
August 15
- 21
- Barbeque
- Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo (Netflix original)
- A New Economy
- All These Sleepless Nights
- Donald Cried
- Murderous Affair, season 1
- My Ex-Ex
- The Sweet Life
August 16
- Gold
August 18
- Dinotrux, season 5 (Netflix original)
- Glitter Force Doki Doki, season 1 (Netflix original)
- I Am Sam
- Marvel’s The Defenders, season 1 (Netflix original)
- What Happened to Monday (Netflix original film)
August 19
- Hide and Seek
August 20
- Camera Store
- August 21
- AWOL
- Bad Rap
- Beautiful Creatures
- Gomorrah, season 2
- Unacknowledged
August 22
- Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix original)
- Sadie’s Last Days on Earth
August 23
- Feel Rich
August 25
- Disjointed: Part 1 (Netflix original)
- Death Note (Netflix original film)
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, season 5 (Netflix original)
- Once Upon a Time, season 6
August 29
- Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
- The Good Place, season 1
- Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix original)
August 31
- Be Afraid
Leaving Netflix, August 2017
August 1
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- Justice League Unlimited, seasons 1-2
- Justice League, seasons 1-2
- Babe
- Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
- Babe: Pig in the City
- Beneath the Helmet
- Black Widow
- The Delivery Man, season 1
- The Diabolical
- Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
- Electric Slide
- Elizabethtown
- From the Terrace
- From Time to Time
- Goodbye World
- The Heavy Water War, season 1
- Horsemen
- The Hunt, season 1
- Hunter X Hunter, seasons 1-5
- Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
- The Little Engine That Could
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Malibu’s Most Wanted
- Prefontaine
- Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
- Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
- Teacher’s Pet
- The Verdict
- Young Justice, seasons 1-2
- Young@Heart
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
August 4
- Superbad
August 5
- Pelican Dreams
- Personal Gold: An Underdog Story
August 6
- Human Capital
- The Spoils of Babylon, season 1
August 9
- The Five Venoms
August 10
- Dope
August 11
- Four Blood Moons
- Jesus People: The Movie
- Patch Town
- Two Days, One Night
August 14
- Drones
- Food Matters
August 15
- American Dad!, seasons 1-4
- To Kill a Mockingbird
- Changing Seas, seasons 3-6
- Close Quarter Battle, season 1
- The New Frontier, season 1
- Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries, season 1
August 23
- The Summer of Sangaile
August 24
- Gun Woman
August 25
- The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
- October Gale
- Paratodos
August 28
- Revenge, seasons 1-4
August 30
- The League, seasons 1-7
August 31
- Space Warriors