Virginia Zoo to hold calendar photo contest

NORFOLK, Va. – Get your cameras ready! The Virginia Zoo is asking Hampton Roads photographers to enter its Second Annual Calendar Photo Contest.

The grand prize-winning picture will be used as the cover of the Virginia Zoo’s 2018 calendar. The winner will also get a behind the scenes tour to meet a mega-vertebrae.

Eleven other photos will be selected to use throughout the publication. The picture must include Virginia Zoo animals or gardens within one year of August 2017.

Applicants can click here to submit two entries, totaling a max of eight photo submissions.

Entries must be in digital format and submitted electronically through the Zoo’s website.

The photo begins at 12 a.m. on August 1 and ends September 30 at 11:59 p.m.

“Each Zoo visitor has their own unique experience as they travel through the Zoo, and we encourage them to capture these moments with their cameras,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “This opportunity can be educational and fun for the whole family,” Bockheim added.

The panel of judges, which consists of Zoo staff, will base their 12 winning image selections on creativity, photographic quality and originality of the content.