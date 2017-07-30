Hair Cuttery offering give one, get one haircuts for children in need

NORFOLK, Va. – Hair Cuttery locations across the country are hosting a summer Share-A-Haircut program from August 1 to August 15.

For every haircut purchased by or for a child up to age 18, Hair Cuttery will give one free haircut certificate to a local disadvantaged child.

The hair salon plans to donate tens of thousands of free haircut certificates to children across the U.S. with the help of more than 100 local government and non-profit organizations.

Last year, more than 61,000 haircut certificates were given to kids.