Tracking gorgeous weather to start the work week.

Sunday night: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the low and mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Winds: SE around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Disturbance 1:

A small non-tropical low pressure area located about 140 miles west of Tampa, Florida, is producing a limited area of thunderstorm activity as it drifts southeastward. This system has some chance to acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics on Monday before it moves inland over the central Florida peninsula on Tuesday, and into the western Atlantic by Wednesday.

Formation chance through 48 hours…LOW (20 %)

Formation chance through 5 days…LOW (30%)

Disturbance 2:

A tropical wave located roughly midway between west Africa and the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a large area of cloudiness and disorganized shower activity. Any development of this system is expected to be slow to occur over the next several days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours…LOW (0 %)

Formation chance through 5 days…LOW (20%)

