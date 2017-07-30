Winds will die down tonight, and then pick up a little bit tomorrow. Lows tonight in the 60s. High pressure will continue to build in tonight and Monday keeping us dry.

Monday will feature lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another dry day for Tuesday with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. A bit more humid for Wednesday, but still not bad for this time of year. Highs in the upper 80s. Continued dry weather right into Friday.

A cold front will bring rain chances for Saturday and Sunday.