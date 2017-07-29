× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Windy, but drier

***Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 8:00 pm Sunday***

***High risk of rip currents***

Windy, but a drier Sunday on tap.

A few windswept showers overnight, followed by drier conditions Sunday morning. Lows tonight in the 60s. The low pressure system and cold front that brought us rain, will continue to move offshore as high pressure builds in.

Some clouds to start the day Sunday, with a slight chance for a shower. Clouds will start to thin out in the afternoon, especially inland locations. Highs in the mid and upper 70s, so cool for this time of year. Windy conditions throughout the day. Expect mostly clear skies Sunday night.

Plenty of sunshine to start the work week, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Mainly dry and seasonable conditions through Friday.

Tonight: Windswept showers. Lows in the 60s. Winds: N 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday: Clouds to start. More sunshine by the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-20, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Disorganized cloudiness and showers in the eastern Atlantic are associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Any development of this system for the next several days is expected to be slow to occur due to dry air while the wave moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours…LOW (0 %)

Formation chance through 5 days…LOW (20%)

