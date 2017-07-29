Man shot in Newport News Saturday morning

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was shot Saturday morning in Newport News around 2 a.m.

Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Croswell Place and found a 21-year-old male who was shot. The victim told police he had been at Riverlands Apartments near where he was located.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is a dark complexion black male between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black shoes.

The shooting is still under investigation.