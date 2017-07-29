2017 Redskins training camp – Day 3

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s pigskin and pads on day three of Redskins training camp.

The burgundy and gold put the pads on for the first time in camp Saturday. They’ll do during the 3:00pm afternoon practice. The team will also conduct its usual 10:35am walkthrough.

However, pads may not be the only thing the Redskins are “wearing” today. Wet weather is expected throughout the Richmond area Saturday.

This time last year, star cornerback Josh Norman, who signed as a free agent during the 2016 offseason, was just trying to get acclimated to his new team. Here in 2017, he’s more comfortable – and focused on getting Washington back to the playoffs.

“I don’t know, I think just everybody on the same page, everybody going out there and fighting hard and working hard,” Norman said. “I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve been stressing enough is hard work. Getting out there, whatever it may be, outwork the next man beside you, no matter who it is or what they’re doing because that right there will take you or lead you into those fourth quarter games when they get late, both of the teams are tired – who has that extra burst or that extra energy in your backpack, bring it out and put it on the field. Those can be the wins and losses of the games so we’ve got to learn that early and that’s what we’re doing here in training camp.”

Head coach Jay Gruden says Norman is one of the best cornerbacks he’s ever been around.

“I think last year he was trying to find his way as a leader,” Gruden explained. “I think he wanted to be accepted and he wanted to play very well to prove his worth, and I think he’s done that. I think he’s more comfortable in his role as a leader and as one of the best players on our football team. He’s got a great attitude, great work ethic, and he’s a great competitor and that rubs off on a lot of people. It’s a joy to have him.”

Following Saturday’s workouts, the Redskins are off Sunday – their first off day of camp.

