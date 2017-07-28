Virginia Beach apartment fire believed to be started by kids playing with a lighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - An apartment fire in Virginia Beach on Friday is believed to be the result of juveniles playing with a lighter, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 100 block of Sea Cove Court just before 11 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from a second story unit in the building.

Firefighters entered the building and determined everyone had gotten out of the building safely.

They started attacking the fire from the inside with support from a ladder truck pouring water onto the roof.

The fire was under control is just over 15 minutes and declared to be out at 11:26 a.m.

No one was injured and damage was limited to the unit where the fire started.

The fire remains under investigation but investigators believe children who lived in the unit where the fire started were playing with a lighter.