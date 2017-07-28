Three new ISS crew members launch on Soyuz spacecraft from Kazakhstan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAZAKHSTAN - Three new crew members for the International Space Station launched on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Friday.

Soyuz Commander Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Randy Bresnik of NASA and Paolo Nespoli of ESA (European Space Agency) will make a six-hour journey to the International Space Station to start a four-and-a-half month mission.

They will join current ISS crew members Commander Fyodor Yurchkhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA. Those three will remain on the ISS until September, when they will return to Earth in a Soyuz spacecraft.