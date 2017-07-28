HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Holly Kirsten and Jim Newsom of Mountaintide stop by the studio with a special live musical performance off their new album.
The Sweet Sounds of Mountaintide on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight: MountainTide on Coast Live
-
Grammy Winner Nestor Torres on Coast Live
-
John Lewis shares live and local music on Coast Live
-
A Musical Freak-Show on Coast Live
-
Crimson Fox on Coast Live
-
-
Go Greased Lightning! on Coast Live
-
Second to Nun on Coast Live
-
A Bone Breaking Acrobatic Performance on Coast Live
-
Local music spotlight: Ron Fetner and Bobby “Blackhat” Walters on Coast Live
-
Va Lottery brings games, giveaways, and a brand new Corvette on Coast Live
-
-
The 71st Annual Tony Awards airs Sunday
-
Stepping Outside your Comfort Zone on Coast Live
-
Experimental Film Virginia Festival Preview on Coast Live