Store clerk saves woman from losing $900 in jury duty scheme, says local sheriff's office

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Sheriff’s Office says a quick-thinking Rite Aid employee saved a woman from giving $900 to scammers.

According to the Sheriff’s office the woman was contacted by a number that read Newport News Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon.

The caller reportedly told her she missed jury duty and would be arrested if she didn’t immediately send $900 using a GreenDot card.

Staff at the Rite Aid near the intersection of Warwick and Denbigh Boulevards told News 3 the woman was still on the phone when she arrived at the store and seemed upset.

The manager says the situation raised red flags so when the woman tried to buy a GreenDot card they contacted the Newport News Sheriff’s Office on a store phone and were told it was a scheme to get money.

The woman never gave the money, the Sheriff’s office says, adding it will never call or threaten someone for missing jury duty.

All correspondence for jury duty is done through mail.