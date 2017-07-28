New ABC store to open in Suffolk on August 3

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Department of Alcohol Beverage Control will open a new store in Suffolk on August 3.

The store will be located at 1457 N. Main Street in the Suffolk Shopping Center.

“This is Virginia ABC’s 367th store. The agency’s continued retail expansion shows its commitment to excellent customer service,” Napier said. “We are excited to provide more opportunities for patrons to responsibly enjoy the thousands of products offered in stores and online.”

The new 1,500-square-foot store includes a selection of approximately 580 items, including 140 vodkas, 80 bourbon items, 80 brandy items, 55 gin items, 24 tequila items, and more.

The store will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday with six employees to help customers find exactly what they are looking for.