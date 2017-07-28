Make a work of art while watching a work of art at the Suffolk Art Gallery on August 19

SUFFOLK, Va. – Don’t have time to take a trip to the islands this summer? The Suffolk Art Gallery will bring it to you!

On August 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Suffolk Art Gallery will host a screening of Disney’s Academy Award-nominated film “Moana” in the inaugural installment of its “Movies and Art” workshop series. During the showing, attendees will also get the opportunity to create a piece of artwork based on Polynesian culture.

The fee for the workshop is $3, and space is limited to a maximum of 65 students per class.

For more information, call the Suffolk Art Gallery at (757) 514-7284.

Click here to register online on the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department website.