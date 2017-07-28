× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms overnight

Tracking showers, storms and gusty winds.

Scattered showers and storms this evening as a cold front moves in. Some storms have the potential to become strong to severe. The biggest threat will be heavy rain and gusty winds. More showers and storms overnight into Saturday morning. Lows tonight in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms throughout the day on Saturday. It won’t be raining all day, but keep that rain gear handy! Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. It will be on the windy side, with winds picking up out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Drier, but windy conditions for Sunday. Some rain possible Sunday morning with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

Dry and sunny conditions to start the workweek with highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching a broad low pressure system located about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Slow development is possible over the next several days while the system moves slowly west.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

