Double fatality in Hampton two-vehicle crash

HAMPTON, Va. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hampton early Friday afternoon.

Around 2:07 p.m., a Hampton police officer observed a white sedan with a traffic infraction traveling in the 1300 block of West Queen St. While trying to make contact with the driver of the sedan, the police officer activated the emergency equipment of their patrol car.

In response, the driver of the sedan immediately sped away from the officer, causing the officer to lose sight of the driver’s vehicle. When the officer turned onto Salters Creek Road to locate the vehicle, he noticed a Ford sedan that looked to have been involved in a crash.

The officer then saw another vehicle crash involving the white sedan that had fled from him earlier and immediately called for assistance.

The officer rescued two occupants from the white sedan; both of them were suffering from life-threatening injuries. He began life-saving efforts for one of the vehicle’s occupants. Sentara Healthcare’s Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance was notified of the accident and responded to the scene.

As the air ambulance was en route to treatment at the hospital, the passenger of the white sedan succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead before arrival.

The driver of the white sedan was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The driver of the Ford sedan was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the crash for further information. At this time, the identity of the decedents is being withheld until their next-of-kin are notified.