6 year-old boy accused of setting two separate fires in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department has ruled that a 6 year-old child has set two fires set in the last month in two separate Housing Authority locations.

Officials say they are recommending the boy attend a juvenile fire setters program. The fire department runs a program that teaches at risk youth who have been in trouble for setting fires the dangers of fire.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Acorn Street on July 19th for a reported fire at 6:30 p.m.

A child playing with a lighter caused a fire at a duplex where he lived with his mom and other siblings in South Norfolk, according to fire officials.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a one story duplex.

Crews entered the home and brought the fire under control 15 minutes later.

The fire caused significant damage to the entire duplex.

There were no reported injuries.

Then back on June 28th a mother and her eight kids were also displaced after another fire was set.

The fire department determined both fires were started in the closet with a lighter by the same boy and they are ruled accidental.

The first fire happened on the 300 block of Welcome Road in the South Norfolk area around 5 p.m.

When they arrived crews said they found smoke and fire coming from the building.

Lakeshia Arnold said this is the second fire her family has experience this year.

Both families have been displaced.