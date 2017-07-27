Tennessee man arrested in connection to Mathews County sexual assaults

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. – A Tennessee man has been arrested in connection to sexual assaults dating back to 1990.

After receiving a complaint about a number of sexual assaults that took place in Mathews County between 1990 and 2006, investigators with the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Lutts, Tennessee, this past week and arrested Edward C. Thomas, 60, of Lutts.

Thomas was charged with four counts of Sodomy with a victim less than 13 years of ages, Aggravated Sexual Battery of a victim less than 13 years of age and Object Sexual Penetration of a victim less than 13 years of age.

Investigators extradited Thomas back to Mathews County on July 26. He is currently being held int he Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center with no bond.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at (804) 725-7001 or Investigator April Edwards at (804) 725-2154.