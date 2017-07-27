Suspect leads Chesapeake Police on vehicle pursuit into Portsmouth

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A driver led Chesapeake Police on a pursuit that ended in Portsmouth Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla for having an expired inspection sticker at the intersection of Campostella Rd. and Portlock Rd. in Chesapeake.

The driver, later identified as Antonio Windley, 35, of Portsmouth, failed to stop and police began to pursue him.

The pursuit ended in Portsmouth after Windley’s vehicle struck a utility pole at the Victory Crossing Shopping Center. Windley then fled the vehicle but was apprehended after a brief pursuit at the 1900 block of Garrett Street by Chesapeake Police.

Windley will be charged with the following offenses: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Driving on a Suspended License, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number and Possession of a Firearm by a Three-Time Convicted Felon.

Windley also has four outstanding warrants for assault. Portsmouth Police will handle the suspect’s vehicle crash.