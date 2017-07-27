× Records indicate man posted that he was looking for a boy 9 to 14 to play with and got arrested

Norfolk, Va. – Norfolk Police said a man tried to find a child to have sex with online but instead met up with an undercover police officer.

Court records indicate that authorities got an anonymous tip from someone who was concerned when they saw an usual post on Craigslist that read –“Need help, taboo interest – m4m”.

Police started investigating and emailing with the suspect online who allegedly said they were “looking for a boy age 9-14 to play with”.

Records indicate the undercover officer told the suspect he had a 12 year-old boy available.

They allegedly agreed that for 150 dollars – the person could perform sex acts on the child and planned to meet up in person.

Back on June 23, the undercover officer allegedly agreed to meet at a nearby hotel off Military Highway.

That’s when police said they arrested 26 year-old Steven May.

Verónica Jordan used to live near the suspect.

“I’m really upset about it. This is something that really needs to be dealt with in more ways than one,” said Jordan, “We have a lot of kids playing out here all the time.”

Records indicate that when May was arrested police found a bottle of lubricant, condoms and 160 dollars in his car.

Under the terms of his bond agreement May is now required to live with his parents in the west part of the state and is not allowed access to electronic devices.

May is facing attempted solication of a minor and obscene communication charges.

We reached out to his lawyer who said he could not comment about the case.

May is expected back in court for another hearing on August 16th at 10:30 am.