Police investigating shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 3200 block of Camelot Blvd.

The call came in on Wednesday at 11:12 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive with a possible gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for what appears to be life threatening injuries.

Police have not given a suspect description or motive.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

