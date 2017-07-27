Police investigating shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 3200 block of Camelot Blvd.
The call came in on Wednesday at 11:12 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive with a possible gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for what appears to be life threatening injuries.
Police have not given a suspect description or motive.
If you have any information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
36.781542 -76.356250