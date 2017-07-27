Kids enjoy learning at STIHL Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Kids got to enjoy a fun learning experience at the STIHL Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp.

36 campers were part of the program which aims to close the skilled trades gap in America, a company spokesperson said.

High school students across the state of Virginia had the opportunity to demonstrate what it takes to be ‘STIHL STRONG.’

They designed and built handheld strength testers using STIHL components, a company release said.

During the four-day camp students gained insight into the skills and teamwork necessary to turn raw materials into finished goods in a competitive manufacturing environment.