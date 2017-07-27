Jay Gruden sets the stage on the eve of Redskins training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - When the 2017 Redskins take the field on Thursday, the 90 degree weather won't be the only hot topic at training camp.

With multiple heated position battles, both fans and coaches are excited about what's in store. "We have great competition at every position, I mean we really do," said 'Skins head man Jay Gruden during the opening press conference on Wedensday. "We have great camp battles like I said, we'll roll them out there, and let them compete and see who comes through it."

Gruden is not only excited about new faces, but the depth at each position has reached a high during the fourth year head coaches tenure. "It's the best I've felt about our depth in training camp," said Gruden. The Redskins have logjams at multiple positions, namely linebacker, safety, and wide receiver. Name a position and Gruden will tell you "I feel great about our depth."

The Redskins have a walk-through at 10:35 a.m. followed by an afternoon practice at 3:00 p.m.