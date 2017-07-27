× First Warning Traffic – Centerville Turnpike Bridge and road closures for Thursday

CHESAPEAKE ROAD CLOSURES:

Saint Brides Rd West will close between Benefit & Taft on Thursday, 7/27 from 9:00 AM -3:00 PM Full closure of Centerville Turnpike Bridge overnight on Thursday, 7/27 at 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Friday, 7/28. Detour: Rt 168 Bypass –

MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES: Friday, July 21 to Friday, July 28

U.S. 58 West: Alternating lane closures on U.S. 58 West between Midtown Tunnel westbound and London Boulevard July 27 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times.

Get the latest updates on maintenance activities at the ERT Project www.DriveERT.com

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES July 23-29

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west July 23-27 as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255). The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 10 p.m.

Right lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) in both directions at the I-64 overpass on July 24-27, starting at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) July 23-27, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Full ramp closure on I-64 west to VA-143 (exit 243B) on July 24-27, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Detour in place.

20-minute stoppages on Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) at the I-64 overpass in both directions on July 23-27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Full closures and single-lane closures as follows: Frequent temporary stoppages in both directions July 22-23 from midnight to 5 a.m. Motorists should expect delays and may want to plan an alternate route. Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound July 29 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound July 23-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows: Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News: July 26-27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 28 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 29 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. The off-ramp from I-664 north to 26 th Street (Exit 6) will be closed. A detour will be in place: July 23-27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: July 26-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 28 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 29 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: July 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26-27 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound starting past Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276) and ending past 4 th View Street (Exit 273) in Norfolk: July 24-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures in both directions July 23-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Exit 227 (Old Stage Road) and Exit 242-A (VA-199 west/Williamsburg/Jamestown). Single-lane closures westbound July 24-27 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. between Exit 238 (Camp Peary) and Exit 242-A (VA-199 west/Williamsburg/Jamestown). Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 east to I-664 south as follows: July 23-27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 28 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-664 Northbound, Hampton: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east. One lane will remain open at all times: July 23-27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 28 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 29 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Chesapeake: Full-ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place: From I-664 south, the off-ramp at Exit 12 (Dock Landing Road) will be closed July 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on-ramp from Dock Landing Road to I-664 south will be closed July 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: Single-lane closure westbound at the Runway Tunnel July 27 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Single-lane closures in both directions July 27-29 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. westbound and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. eastbound between the Runway Tunnel and I-64. At the same time, the ramp from I-64 east to I-564 west will also be closed, and detours will be in place. The ramp from I-564 east and Terminal Boulevard to Granby Street will be closed July 26-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures eastbound July 24-28 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dual-lane closures eastbound July 24-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Dual-lane closures westbound July 24-27 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Single-lane closures westbound July 24-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

I-64/Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project, Norfolk: Nightly lane closures will occur on I-64 west as well as the on-ramps and off-ramps at Northampton Boulevard (Exit 282) as follows: Multiple lane closures on I-64 west past Northampton Boulevard July 24 and 27 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. For more information about the Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project visit: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/hamptonroads/northampton_interchange.asp

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close Monday, July 24 – Thursday, July 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road. Alternating single-lane closures July 23-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting at 6 p.m. July 24 and ending no later than noon July 28.

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Single-lane closures in both directions between Exit 11 (Route 58) and Exit 8 (Route 301) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting 6:30 p.m. July 23 ending no later than 5 a.m. July 28

US-58 Eastbound/Westbound, Emporia: Alternating lane closures in both directions between Wiggins Road and Market Drive: July 24-27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Alternating lane closures in both directions between Wiggins Road and Market Drive: