Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scams

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has said that it has received numerous calls in reference to a rather frightening message that has been left on people’s answering machines.

The message in particular involves individuals claiming to be with the Dare County Detention Center stating that there is a warrant out for their arrest for a variety of reasons. The message also states that people must pay a fine in order to keep from being arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office says that this is a scam and that it is a misrepresentation of how the process actually works.

Residents who have received messages like these are encouraged not to provide any personal or financial information and to contact their local law enforcement agency to verify it for accuracy.