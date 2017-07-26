RV destroyed by fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A motor home was destroyed in a fire that happened Wednesday afternoon at South Main Street and Granby Street in downtown Suffolk.

The call came in at 2 p.m. Units arrived at 2:05 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the motor home with heavy fire showing.

The fire did not spread to any nearby structures or areas other than a power line. Dominion Power crews responded to the scene to inspect the line.

The fire was called under control at 2:12 p.m. There were no injuries.

Officials say the engine of the motor home was running when the fire occurred, but the vehicle was not in operation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.