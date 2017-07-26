Portsmouth Police looking for Daniel Bey

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police need your help to find a man who they say didn’t show up to court.

They’re trying to find Daniel H. Bey, 51.

He’s wanted for failure to appear on charges of embezzlement, grand larceny, forgery, uttering, identity theft, and obtain money by false pretenses.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: “Portsmouth” to 274637 (CRIMES) along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.