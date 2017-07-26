× Local restaurant abruptly closes, lawyer explains employee rights

HAMPTON, Va. – A popular Hampton restaurant abruptly shut down Tuesday, sending staff members to the unemployment line.

Workers at Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant in Pennisula Town Center told News Three they found out Tuesday morning the business permanently closed.

Ryan Cruz, a bartender and server, found out at the end of his shift Monday night.

Cruz, who also works a part time job, said the restaurant was his main income.

He calls the closure “heartbreaking”.

On social media, some employees talked about possibly suing.

We reached out to a local employment lawyer about those concerns.

Joshua Jewett, with Ervin Jewett P.C., said legal recourse depends on the size of the business.

For small businesses, like Abuelo’s, there isn’t much staff can do legally because it’s a small business.

Cruz said the Mexican restaurant employees about 40 employees.

Worker at larger businesses, according to Jewett, are protected under WARN, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, Act.

It protect employees and their families by requiring employer give staff a 60 calendar-day advance notification of closure.

We have not heard back from Abeulo’s about the closure.