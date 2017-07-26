Get free McDonald’s swag when you order from UberEATS on Wednesday!

NORFOLK, Va. – UberEATS is celebrating their partnership with McDonald’s on Wednesday, July 26 by treating customers to a few special surprises.

If you order food from McDonald’s to be delivered via UberEATS, you could receive a free item from the new McDelivery Collection.

The McDelivery Collection includes a variety of McDonald’s swag that’s only available in limited quantities! The items include a snuggly Big Mac onesie, a McDonald’s picnic blanket, Big Mac pillowcases and more!

Here’s what you need do:

  • Make sure you download the UberEATS app so you can get in on the fun
  • Place a McDonald’s order through the UberEATS app on July 26th – orders placed from 11 a.m. onward may include a piece of the McDelivery Collection
  • Watch the app and track your food—and maybe a (free!) goodie—as it heads your way
  • Check your order when it’s delivered to see if you scored a piece of the McDelivery Collection
  • Remember, demand will be high and supplies are limited—this is exclusive swag