50 indicted in large Eastern Shore drug bust

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – Fifty people were indicted on drug related charges following a 16 month investigation called “Operation Firecracker.”

The long term undercover narcotic investigation was conducted by the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force, which is made up of personnel from the Accomack and Northampton County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

The indictments on the charges are for over 100 separate drug charges involving heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, prescription drugs and felony firearms violations.

In order to locate the people wanted for the drug offenses, four traffic checkpoints in Northampton County and 16 home visits by probation and parole. According to police, 102 sealed indictments were served in Accomack County and Northampton County, 131 traffic summons were issued, six other outstanding warrants were served, one person was charged with DUI and one person was charged with being intoxicated in public.

Operation Firecracker is asking for the public’s help in finding three more people:

Devon Hinmon, 26, of Nocks Landing Road, Atlantic, Virginia – wanted for distribution of heroin

Dewayne Walker, 34, of Edmunds Street, Painter, Virginia – wanted for distribution of cocaine

Andrew Cornell Johnson, 39, of Occohannock Neck Road, Exmore Virginia – wanted for distribution of cocaine

If you have any information in relation to the whereabouts of Hinmon, Walker or Johnson please contact the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force at (757) 414-0746, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131, or the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 678-0458.