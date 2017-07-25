× “She could be the life of the party.” Friends remember woman hit and killed by driver in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – Family and friends are remembering 54-year-old Erica Zankli, who was hit and killed by a car Friday night in Oceanview.

Balloons, flowers and a teddy bear serve as a reminder of the tragic crash near a bus stop off East Ocean View Avenue near Sturgis Street.

“When I saw a post that said she was gone and it…it…it’s very emotional. It’s hard,” said Jackie Howell, who had been friends with Zankli for 27 years.

Norfolk police say before 10:30 Friday night, they responded to a hit and run off East Ocean View Avenue near Sturgis Street. When crews arrived, they found 54-year-old Zankli lying in the street.

A man, who asked News 3 to hide his identity, said he was coming home when it happened.

“I immediately hopped out of my car. Ran up to her and knelt down and tapped her arm and asked her, “ma’am are you responsive?” I seen blood,” said the man.

Police said the driver who hit Zankli took off. The witness said the driver walked up as he was checking on Zankli.

“He seen what he had did and he jumped in the truck and pulled off. He almost could have ran over her again. I said, ‘wow, he pulled off and had no care in the world.'”

Others do care. A GoFundMe Page has been set up to help Zankli’s family. Friends are remembering the woman who appreciated every moment and did not take each new day for granted.

“She always lived by that and now she’s gone. And I can’t tell her that. It’s so hard. I know her children are going through a rough time,” said Howell through tears.

Howell said Zankli leaves behind two sons. Norfolk Police are asking anyone with information to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.