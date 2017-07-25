People Taking Action: 12-year-old giving food and water to the homeless

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 12-year-old is taking action for her community by handing out food and water to the homeless.

Harmony Holland told News 3 it is her mission to help the less fortunate, especially because they are outside in such high temperatures.

It is a charity she started all on her own.

“Why I started it is because not everyone can help themselves and it’s nice to help other people,” said Holland.

In the summer Holland lives with her dad and stepmom in Chesapeake and when she got to their house this year, she wanted to take action for the many homeless and less fortunate people she saw out on the streets. She used her own money to buy food, water and blankets to put in bags that she then hands out to people in need.

“First I make bags with healthy, nutritious foods so it’s not junk food that will make them tired, always nutritious foods so they have more energy. I always put water in there especially now because its so hot,” Holland said as she showed us several of the bags already packed with items.

So far she has given out a few bags and she said everyone is grateful for the gesture, but she does it because it makes her feel good and her family could not be more proud.

“You don’t see a lot of people that want to go out and help other people out and to have her heart set and want to change the world, its great,” stepmom Samantha Murrah said.

Even Holland’s response, when we told her she was being awarded a $300 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of Southern Bank, was selfless.

“The first thing I’m going to go do is tell my stepmom to go to the store and we will put more stuff in the bags and make a lot more,” she said.

Harmony Holland, not your typical 12-year-old, on a mission to make the world a better place.

To contribute to her cause, check out the Go Fund Me account Holland has set up.